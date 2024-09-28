Haryana businessmen migrating to other states due to fear of ransom, says Hooda

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that businessmen were migrating to other states due to fear of ransom as he targeted the BJP government in Haryana over law and order issue.

The youngsters are also heading to other states and countries "due to lack of employment", he said, adding the "continuous exodus" of talented youth and businessmen from Haryana is very worrying.

"The BJP government has made Haryana a 'migration state' as companies, youth, businessmen are migrating out of the state," Hooda said while addressing a poll rally in Jakholi in Kalayat in Kaithal district.

"Companies and businessmen are migrating from Haryana due to fear of ransom and the youth to other states and countries due to lack of employment," he said.

"Stopping this will be the first priority of the Congress after it comes to power in Haryana next month. The Congress government will ensure that criminals, miscreants, drug addiction, unemployment, inflation are forced out from Haryana and the state becomes the number one state in the country in development and prosperity," he said.

Along with the former chief minister, the public meeting was addressed by Hisar MP Jaiprakash, former MP Surinder Singh Barwala. They appealed for votes for Congress candidate Vikas Saharan.

"Make Vikas win with a big majority and ensure Kalayat's important participation in the coming government," Hooda said.

Alleging that paddy farmers are facing problems, he said, "Paddy has started arriving in the markets from September 15. The government said that procurement will start from September 15, then September 23 and then they said it will start on October 1." "However, after the farmers' protest, procurement was announced from September 27, but till now no agency has started work in the markets. Due to lack of government procurement, farmers are forced to sell their paddy at Rs 500 below the Minimum Support Price announced by the government," Hooda claimed.

Meanwhile, addressing a separate poll rally in Bhiwani district's Tosham in favour of Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that there has been a complete collapse in governance in the state as traders and businesses are moving out of the state fearing criminals.

Deepender, the son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said "change is on the horizon as there are only nine days left for a change in government".

He said after former chief minister late Chaudhary Bansi Lal it is Bhupinder Singh Hooda who brought about the development in Haryana.

"From Chaudhary Bansi Lal's government to Chaudhary Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government in 2014, Haryana was number one in the country in development, progress and prosperity," he said.

"Haryana was identified as a symbol of development. But after 2014, in the last 10 years, the BJP government derailed Haryana from the track of development and prosperity and made it number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, inflation," Deepender, MP from Rohtak, alleged.

"There is no such thing as government left in Haryana. Traders and businessmen are forced to migrate due to the increasing crime and fear of criminals. Now the BJP government in the state has only nine days left. On coming to power, we will make Haryana crime free, as we did in 2005," he promised.

Deepender assured that "on Congress' coming to power, the problem of shortage of canal water and drinking water in the villages of Tosham will be solved".

Taking on the BJP over alleged deteriorating law and order in the state, Deepender said, "big gangs are demanding ransom from jails and foreign countries today".

"Criminals are killing people by firing bullets in broad daylight.

People are living in fear, while criminals are roaming around fearlessly.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8. PTI SUN NB NB NB