Haryana Cabinet approves amendments to prosecution service rules to align them with BNSS

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved amendments to the Haryana State Prosecution Department Legal Service (Group A) Rules, 2013, to align them with the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, an official statement said.

As part of the new criminal laws enacted by Parliament, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) introduces several provisions related to public prosecutors and the Directorate of Prosecution at the state and district levels.

To meet these requirements, the state government had earlier sanctioned 48 new posts, including 24 deputy directors and 24 assistant directors.

These positions are necessary for establishing the Directorate of Prosecution as mandated under Section 20 of the BNSS.

The amendments to the 2013 rules specify the mode of recruitment, eligibility criteria and experience needed for filling these posts.

According to the statement, the updated rules will enable the Haryana prosecution department to function with a more robust and legally-compliant structure, ensuring effective implementation of the BNSS and strengthening the state's criminal justice system. PTI VSD ARI