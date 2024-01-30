Haryana cabinet approves bill to prohibit protest with dead body

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft bill which seeks to prohibit any protest with the body of a dead person.

The Haryana Honourable Disposal of Dead Body Bill-2024 seeks to ensure the dignity of the dead, according to an official statement.

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the draft bill.

"This landmark bill aims to ensure decent and timely last rites of the dead," it said.

"In consideration of the respect and dignity owed to a dead person, nobody should be allowed to raise any demand or bait for pursuing any demands by way of any protest or agitation by not performing the timely last rites of a dead body. It is essential to prevent any individual from using a body as a means of protest or demonstration in any form," it said.

The proposed legislation also emphasizes the responsibility of public authorities in cases where family members disown a body, leading to denial of proper last rites.

"In such instances, the public authority is mandated to step in and ensure the dignified and timely conclusion of the last rites for the dead person," according to the draft bill.

"It is pertinent to note that the entitlement to dignity and fair treatment, in accordance with Article 21 of the Constitution of India, extends beyond the living to include the body after death," the statement said.

The state cabinet also approved another draft bill -- the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2024 -- to check unscrupulous travel agents, who cheat innocent people wanting to move abroad.

"In view of the disturbing trend of individuals, particularly from the states of Punjab and Haryana, being deceived by unscrupulous travel agents engaged in fraudulent activities related to immigration, this initiative has been taken," the statement said.

The draft bill mandates that no person can undertake the profession of a travel agent without obtaining a registration certificate under the Act.

The competent authority can cancel a registration certificate for various reasons such as criminal activities and violation of terms, it said.

A cancelled registration will debar the travel agent from the profession for a prescribed period.

Individuals involved in human trafficking or forging documents may face imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine ranging from Rs 2 to 5 lakh.

"The Haryana government is committed to protecting its citizens from falling victim to illegal immigration scams. The proposed legislation reflects a proactive approach to regulate travel agents, ensuring transparency, legality, and accountability in immigration-related services," the statement read. PTI SUN SMN