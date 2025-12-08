Haryana Cabinet approves changes to police rules

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved changes to the Punjab Police Rules, 1934 (as applicable in Haryana), to update the recruitment process for constables and sub-inspectors. The changes will be issued as the Punjab Police (Haryana Amendment) Rules, 2025, an official statement said.

According to the amendments, candidates who clear the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST) will be shortlisted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The commission will call candidates equal to ten times the number of vacancies for the next stage -- the knowledge test.

The knowledge test will carry 97 per cent weightage and will have objective-type, multiple-choice questions in Hindi and English.

The paper will include questions on general studies, general science, current affairs, reasoning, mental aptitude, numerical ability, agriculture, animal husbandry and other relevant subjects.

At least 10 per cent of the questions will be on basic computer knowledge and 20 per cent on Haryana-related topics.

The level of the exam will match the required qualifications: Class 12 for constables and graduate level for sub-inspectors.

General category candidates must score 50 per cent marks to qualify, while candidates from all reserved categories will need 40 per cent, after the 10 per cent relaxation.

In another change, candidates with NCC certificates will get extra marks: 1 mark for an A certificate, 2 marks for a B certificate and 3 marks for a C certificate. This benefit will apply in recruitment for both constables and sub-inspectors.