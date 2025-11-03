Haryana cabinet approves job support for families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday paved the way to provide compassionate employment to one family member each of persons from the state killed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved an amendment to the Deployment of Contractual Persons Policy, 2022, to facilitate this, according to an official statement said.

Saini had made an announcement in this regard in the Vidhan Sabha in August this year.

The amendment has inserted a new clause into the policy, allowing one unanimously identified family member of each riot victim to be considered for deployment in a suitable job under the Level I, II or III categories, depending on their educational qualifications and eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

If all the posts in a department are filled, the HKRN will deploy the eligible person in another department or within its own establishment, the statement said.

"This compassionate measure provides a structured mechanism for engagement through HKRN, ensuring fairness, transparency and dignity for families who suffered irreparable loss during the 1984 riots," it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the Teachers' Transfer Policy, 2025, replacing the existing Teachers' Transfer Policy, 2023.

Under the new transfer policy, the concept of zoning has been removed, allowing teachers to choose any school directly.

"However, the provision of additional allowance to teachers of the 'Rest of Haryana' cadre for postings in Nuh district, or Hathin and Morni blocks on their choice, remains the same as in the Teachers' Transfer Policy, 2023. Teachers belonging to the Mewat cadre shall not be posted outside the cadre," the statement said.

The allotment of schools will be determined based on the total composite score earned by each teacher, calculated out of 80 points.

Age will be the prime factor, carrying a maximum weightage of 60 points.

To address special categories -- such as women, women-headed households, widows, widowers, physically challenged persons, teachers suffering from serious ailments, couple cases -- a maximum of 20 points will be provided for teachers in these categories.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to issue the Haryana Abadi Deh (Vesting, Recording and Resolving of Ownership Rights) Ordinance, 2025.

"This landmark initiative aims to confer ownership rights upon occupiers in Abadi Deh areas (residential areas in a village), based on possession records established through drone surveys and property cards," the statement said.

The Ordinance will provide statutory recognition to the process of vesting, recording and resolving ownership rights within the Abadi Deh area of a revenue estate to the occupiers.

It seeks to demarcate and delineate the boundaries and areas of each survey unit, creating a presumption of truth in the official records.

The Ordinance will also facilitate the transfer of property rights, such as ownership, lease and mortgage (with or without possession), thereby enabling residents to access financial services, including bank loans.

It will also promote planned development in Abadi Deh areas, resolve long-standing disputes related to boundaries and ownership, and economically empower rural residents by enabling them to leverage their properties, it said.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the amendment to Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulations) Rules, 1964. With this, the rules may now be called the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Haryana Second Amendment Rules, 2025.

The amendment in Rule 6(2) of the law states that out of the land proposed to be leased out for cultivation, 5 per cent land shall be reserved for Persons with Disabilities with certificate for 60 per cent disability or more. PTI SUN RUK RUK