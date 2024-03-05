Haryana Cabinet approves land ownership policy for four villages in Hisar

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday granted approval for the formulation of a policy for giving proprietary rights for residential plots to occupants in four villages in Hisar district, an official statement.

Under the policy, occupants with constructed dwellings on more than 234 acres of Government Livestock Farm land, as of March 31, 2023, in Hisar will be eligible for ownership rights.

These villages are Dhandoor, Peeranwali, Jhiri (Chikanwas), and Babran (Basti and Diggi Tal), according to a statement issued after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The residents who have raised construction on an area of up to 250 square yards of land will be granted ownership rights after paying a fee of Rs 2000 per square yard.

Those who have constructed a house on an area ranging from 250 square yards to 500 square yards will receive ownership rights upon payment of Rs 3,000 per square yard.

The maximum permitted plot size under this policy is 4 kanal (over 2,000 square yards), and claims for plots larger than that will be accepted up to 4 kanal only, the statement said.

All occupants of the plot or property with constructed dwellings on 1873 kanal 19 marla (over 234 acres) of Government Livestock Farm, Hisar, land in these four villages as of March 31, 2023, and whose names appear in the drone-imaging survey conducted by the district administration, Hisar, will be eligible for allotment.

The Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or family ID will serve as the sole document required for establishing the identity of eligible beneficiaries, unless any other document is notified as requisite proof by the government, it said.

A five-member committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hisar, will invite applications from the claimants, scrutinise them, and present the proposal to the competent authority.

The committee will solicit applications through a common web portal, preferably the Antyodaya Saral Portal, via public notice in the local newspaper.

All applications, including claims and objections, will be received and processed through this common portal. Payment must be cleared within six months from the date on which the demand notices are issued. PTI SUN TIR TIR