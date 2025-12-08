Haryana Cabinet approves Municipal Bill to form common law for all urban local bodies

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025, which aims to form one common law for all urban local bodies in the state.

The Bill will replace the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

At present, 87 municipalities work under the two different laws, causing confusion in administration and uneven delivery of services, an official statement said.

The new law will bring municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees under a single system.

The government prepared the draft after two years of consultations and included several points from the Centre's Model Municipal Law, the statement said.

The Bill focuses on improving urban governance, removing legal confusion and modernising municipal functioning.

It also aims to give more financial powers to the municipalities by allowing them to fix taxes and fees within limits set by the government.

It includes provisions for a credit rating so that the municipalities can borrow money from the market.

The Bill also introduces rules for urban transport planning, urban forestry and action against illegal colonies, similar to the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975.

Also, common service rules have been proposed for municipal staff to reduce disputes over transfers and promotions.

A municipal magistrate will be appointed to hear cases related to municipal offences, while the penalties for violations have also been increased, the statement said.

The government said the new law is an important step towards building a modern and efficient urban governance system in Haryana. PTI VSD ARI