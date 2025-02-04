Haryana Cabinet approves Wild Life (Protection) Rules, 2024

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the Haryana Wild Life (Protection) Rules, 2024 under which criteria has been established for obtaining various types of permits related to the wildlife department.

The Haryana Cabinet meeting was held here under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's chairmanship, said an official release.

The Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1974 have been repealed under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 2024 were approved by the Haryana government.

Under the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 2024 guidelines and procedures have been formulated for the public regarding the process of obtaining permits and approvals from the wildlife department.

The rules provide detailed procedures and prescribed formats for granting permits related to wildlife education, scientific research or scientific management, it said.

They also outline the procedures and formats for granting permits for the conservation of specified plants for special purposes.

The enactment of the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 2024 will make the process of obtaining permits from the wildlife department more transparent and simplified for the public.

The Cabinet also approved the amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961.

A decision has been taken to grant ownership rights to those who have houses on panchayat land for 20 years at collector rates, the chief minister told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

"Through Act No. 19 of 2024, land in 'Shamilat Deh' (village land used for common purposes), which was leased out before the commencement of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 by the Collector under the Haryana Utilization of Lands Act, 1949 for a period of 20 years, has been excluded from the ambit of 'Shamlat Deh'." As a result, the provision related to leasing such lands has been approved for deletion," said the statement.

In addition, under the Act, it was previously stated that a gram panchayat could sell land up to 500 square yards occupied by unauthorized constructed houses at not less than the market rate.

The Cabinet now approved that the rate at which such land can be sold will be prescribed in the rules.

Earlier, the power to grant approval in such cases was with the state government, now it has been decided that approval in this regard will be granted by the director panchayats instead of the state government.

In a relief to 'arthiyas' (commission agents), the Cabinet approved a reimbursement to compensate for the weight loss due to moisture during the Rabi procurement season of 2024-25.

The state government will bear a total of Rs 3.09 crore to compensate losses incurred by the 'arthiyas'. PTI CHS AS AS