Haryana Cabinet gives nod to creation of Hansi as 23rd district

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Hansi as the 23rd district of the state, an official statement said.

The Cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, it said.

On Tuesday, Saini announced at a public meeting in Hansi that it will be made the 23rd district of the state and a notification to this effect will be issued within a week.

Hansi was earlier part of the Hisar district.

The State Reorganisation Committee on December 9 recommended the creation of the new district in a meeting chaired by Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar. The recommendation was thereafter approved by Saini.

Hansi district will comprise 110 villages falling under Hansi and Narnaund assembly constituencies, presently part of Hisar. The new district will have two sub-divisions, Hansi and Narnaund, carved out of Hisar.

It will consist of three tehsils -- Hansi, Narnaund and Bass -- and one sub-tehsil -- Kheri Jalab. It will also comprise three blocks -- Hansi-1, Hansi-2 and Narnaund.

The total geographical area of Hansi district will be approximately 1,34,976 hectares, with an estimated population of about 5,40,994 persons, according to the statement.