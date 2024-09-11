Haryana Cabinet recommends to Guv dissolution of Assembly to avoid summoning House

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday recommended to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to dissolve the Assembly to avoid summoning the House before the expiry of the six-month period from the last sitting.

"The State Cabinet, which met here (Wednesday evening) accorded approval to a proposal regarding the dissolution of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha," an official release said here.

"The proposal will now be sent to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for approval. Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India gives the Governor of a state the power to dissolve the state's legislative assembly," it said.

The term of the current Vidhan Sabha expires on November 3.

Polls have already been announced in Haryana which are scheduled to be held on October 5 and the results are slated to be out on October 8.

Official sources said that summoning of the House before the end of the six-month period from the last session is a constitutional requirement. The move appears to avert any constitutional crisis.

The Haryana Assembly's last session was held on March 13 when the Saini government had won the trust vote and the next session had to be convened by September 12.

Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March. Khattar is now a Union Minister.

The government has been summoning the monsoon session in August, mostly after Independence Day. However, polls were announced on August 16 after which the government did not summon a session.

After the governor's nod, the Saini government will continue as a caretaker government till a new one is formed, sources said. PTI SUN VSD RHL