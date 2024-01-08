Haryana: Car crashes into tree, 6 killed

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Six people were killed after their car rammed into a tree in Dabwali in Haryana's Sirsa district on Monday, police said.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the car's driver possibly felt asleep at the wheel," SHO (City), Dabwali, Sub-Inspector Salinder Singh said.

The car was badly damaged and this indicates that the brakes were not applied and the car hit the tree at a high speed, he told PTI over phone.

The vehicle's occupants, most of them belonging to one family, hailed from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. They were going towards Hisar and the accident took place near Shergarh village, Singh said. PTI SUN ANB ANB