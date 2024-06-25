Haryana: Case filed against 11 people in newly married couple murder case

Hisar, Jun 25 (PTI) A case was registered against 11 people in connection with the killing of a newly married couple in Hansi town here, police said on Tuesday.

Tejveer (27) and Meena (24) -- residents of Badala village and Sultanpur village, respectively -- were sitting in Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park when unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing them on the spot, on Monday morning, they said. The police said they are probing the honour killing angle in the case. On the basis of the complaint filed by Tejveer's father, Mehtab Singh, the case was registered in Hansi city police station, they said.

The case has been registered against Meena's father Subhash, brother Sachin, uncle Mangtu and some more relatives of the deceased woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), and provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

The accused will be apprehended soon, they added. PTI COR SUN BHJ BHJ