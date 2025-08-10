Haryana CEO asks Rahul Gandhi to give particulars about his claim of anomalies in electoral roll

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to furnish documents within 10 days in support of his claims about anomalies in electoral rolls in the 2024 State assembly polls.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha on Thursday claimed that the difference between winning and losing the Haryana elections for the Congress was 22,779 votes in the entire state.

"This is to draw your kind attention to this office communication dated August 9, 2025, referring to the statements made by you during the press conference held on August 7, 2025, pertaining to the alleged inclusion of ineligible electors and exclusion of eligible electors in the electoral rolls of Haryana," stated the Haryana CEO's communication to Gandhi on Sunday.

Gandhi has been asked to furnish the particulars of the electors concerned, along with the "duly signed declaration/oath under Rule 20 (3) (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

He has been asked to send the signed declaration/oath to the CEO's office within 10 days, "so that necessary proceedings may be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of the Electoral Rules, 1960".

Gandhi had on Thursday cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to also claim over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" through five types of manipulations in an assembly segment in Karnataka.

With Congress leaders amplifying the "vote theft" allegation of Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission officials on Saturday once again pressed the Leader of the Opposition to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making "fake" charges. PTI SUN NSD NSD