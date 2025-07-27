Haryana CET conducted smoothly, CM Saini says everyone worked as a team

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Common Eligibility Test (CET) was conducted for the second day on Sunday across Haryana amid tight security, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini saying "everyone worked as a team" to ensure that the exams were conducted smoothly.

The exam was conducted over two days -- Saturday and Sunday -- in morning and afternoon shifts.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted the CET for the 'Group C' posts recruitment.

Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the examination.

Arrangements were made across 22 districts of Haryana, and in Chandigarh too, where exam centres were set up.

Special bus services were arranged by the Haryana transport department to ferry candidates to the exam centres.

HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh visited Rohtak and some other centres to take stock of the arrangements.

Candidates were allowed in only after a thorough check, officials said.

CM Saini himself monitored the arrangements for the exam, they said, adding that he had instructed to ensure that no candidate faces any problem in reaching the exam centre.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula on Sunday, Saini said all necessary arrangements were made so that no candidate faces any problem.

"When everyone works as a team, the challenge becomes small," he said, when asked if the government faced any issue in conducting the exam.

He lauded the coordinated efforts of officers and employees across Haryana in ensuring smooth conduct of the exam.

The CM said that the government ensured hassle-free facilities so that candidates could appear for the exam in a positive and comfortable environment. Administrative officers, police personnel, and Haryana roadways staff worked in close coordination, while local residents also extended support by setting up refreshment points for candidates at various locations.

Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and other senior administrative officers inspected the exam centres, bus stands, and other locations.

CCTV surveillance, flying squads, duty magistrates, and nodal officers were deployed at all centres, officials said.

Meanwhile, the government had arranged transport from home for the physically challenged candidates.

Across various districts, social and religious organizations arranged food, water, and accommodation for examinees.

Responding to the government's appeal, social activists supplemented the government's efforts by arranging free transport for candidates at some places. In Sirsa, a volunteer Ajmer Singh used his own cars to ferry candidates to exam centres.

The police too went the extra mile, helping candidates who reached the wrong centres or faced vehicle breakdowns. Quick responses to emergency helpline 'Dial 112' ensured that no candidate missed their exam due to unforeseen issues.

There were many cases where candidates reached wrong centres and police and civil administration authorities quickly stepped in helping them reach the allotted exam centre.

Two candidates who mistakenly reached Rania instead of Sirsa exam centres were safely dropped off by the police after a quick helpline call.

In Karnal, Nilokheri's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ashok Kumar set an inspiring example when a candidate, Renu Devi, was injured in a motorcycle accident on her way to the exam. The SDM personally ensured she received first aid and then drove her in his own vehicle to the exam centre in time, enabling her to take the exam.

In Faridabad, special helpline numbers and 'Dial 112' worked as problem-solvers for candidates. Deputy Commissioner, Vikram Singh and Commissioner of Police (CP), Satender Kumar Gupta personally monitored complaints, ensuring immediate resolution. Around 200 calls related to bag storage, parking, and transport assistance were addressed and resolved.

The Emergency Response Vehicle teams actively transported candidates to their exam centres.

Parents accompanying candidates appreciated the government's arrangements. Special provisions for bag storage were also made for students who came alone.

At one exam centre, two women police personnel took care of an 11-month-old child of a female candidate, allowing her to appear for the exam without worry.

The HSSC has said both the cops will be honoured with a cash award and a certificate of appreciation from the commission.

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said that the successful conduct of the CET exam has been possible due to the cooperation of all including employees of all departments, and the candidates.

He appreciated the Haryana Roadways bus drivers who were on duty from 5 am.

The Transport Minister said that providing safe and timely bus services to CET candidates along with ensuring transport facilities for the general public was a big task.

"As it is the Teej festival and also a weekend (Saturday and Sunday), most people prefer to travel to and from their homes using public transport. We ensured that besides CET candidates, common passengers were also taken care of," said Vij, who interacted with several candidates in Ambala.

Later, he boarded a bus in Ambala to interact with the candidates and enquired about their exam experience. PTI SUN NB NB