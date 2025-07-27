Haryana CET goes underway for 2nd day; Saini says he's on top of things

Chandigarh, Jul 27 (PTI) The Common Eligibility Test (CET) went underway on the second day Sunday amid tight security across Haryana.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said he was personally monitoring the arrangements for the exam.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the CET for the Group C posts recruitment.

The exam, which is being held in morning and afternoon shifts, was also conducted on Saturday.

Around 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible to appear in the examination.

Arrangements were made across 22 districts of Haryana, and in Chandigarh too, where exam centres have been set up.

Special bus services were arranged by the Haryana transport department to ferry candidates to the exam centres.

HSSC Chairman Himmat Singh visited Rohtak to take stock of the arrangements.

Candidates were allowed in only after a thorough check, officials said.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula on Sunday, Saini said all necessary arrangements were made so that no candidate faces any problem.

"When everyone works as a team, the challenge becomes small," he said, when asked if the government faced any issue in conducting the exam.

Meanwhile, a candidate with disability from Kaithal said the government had arranged for a transport from home for the people like him.

In Karnal, a woman candidate, who suffered minor injury was given first-aid and later dropped at the centre by the officials.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 have been enforced within a 500-metre radius of all exam centres.

No vehicles are allowed parking within a 200-metre radius of the exam centres.

On Saturday, more than 6.70 lakh candidates appeared for the CET.

Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and other senior administrative officers were personally inspecting exam centres, bus stands, and other locations.

CCTV surveillance, flying squads, duty magistrates, and nodal officers have been deployed at all centres, officials said. PTI SUN VN VN