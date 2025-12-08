Haryana changes aggregator policy to promote clean mobility from 2026

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved changes to the state's aggregator policy to promote cleaner transport and stop companies from adding petrol- and diesel-run vehicles to their fleets from January 1, 2026.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, officials said.

The transport department has updated the 2016 rules for giving licences to vehicle aggregators and app-based transport companies, in line with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

According to the new rules, motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies cannot add any new petrol or diesel vehicles to their fleets from January 1, 2026.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had issued directions on June 3, 2025, asking companies to shift quickly to cleaner vehicles.

Under these directions, only CNG or electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws can be added to the existing fleets.

From January 1, 2026, no petrol- or diesel-run vehicles will be allowed to be added to the fleets of four-wheeler light commercial vehicles, small goods vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes, and two-wheelers.

The transport department is also creating a clean mobility portal where details of all vehicles used by licence holders will be recorded. Licence fees and conditions will follow central government guidelines.

The state government said the move will help reduce pollution in the NCR and improve air quality while ensuring compliance with CAQM directions.