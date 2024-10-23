Haryana Chief Minister meets German delegation

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) In a step towards deepening bilateral cooperation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday hosted a high-level delegation from Germany.

The discussions focused on exploring collaborations in critical sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, education, skill development, research and development (R&D), and climate change.

Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests through strategic partnerships that align with the economic aspirations of Haryana and Germany, a Haryana government statement said.

The German delegation, led by Manfred Ockel, Chairman for Investment and Mayor of Kelsterbach, included prominent figures such as Patrick Burghardt, Lord Mayor of Russelsheim, David Rendel, Mayor of Raunheim, and Rahul Kumar, Parliament Member of Frankfurt and Spokesperson for Digitalization.

Saini emphasized Haryana's "Go Global Approach," aimed at fostering international partnerships and enhancing global competitiveness.

Both sides expressed their intention to formalize these discussions through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will pave the way for future collaborations in automotive innovation, pharmaceuticals, education, skill development, R&D, and climate change, the statement said.

The German delegation expressed interest in working with Haryana on green technology initiatives and leveraging their expertise in energy efficiency and climate resilience.

Both sides acknowledged the strong parallels in their development trajectories. Haryana's rapid economic growth, supported by its thriving industrial sectors, mirrors the growth of the RheinMain region, which is recognized as one of Germany's leading hubs for innovation and technological advancement.

Haryana's Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) laid out the state's ambitious goals to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), boost international trade, and position Haryana as a leading destination for global businesses.

The FCD highlighted key initiatives such as the Kundli Manesar Palwal global corridor, the Integrated Aviation Hub at Hisar, and Mega Food Parks, which are set to transform the industrial and logistics landscape of the state, it said.

The German delegation underscored Germany's leadership in high-tech manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development, offering valuable opportunities for Haryana to collaborate in these fields.

Discussions centered around potential collaborations in the automotive sector, where Haryana's status as an industrial leader aligns with Germany's advanced capabilities in automotive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The pharmaceutical industry was another key area of interest, with both regions keen to explore joint ventures and partnerships to drive innovation and development.

The two sides also discussed enhancing educational exchange programmes and launching new skill development initiatives that would prepare Haryana's workforce for global opportunities, particularly in sectors such as digitalization and applied sciences.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of souvenirs, symbolizing the goodwill and mutual respect between the two regions. PTI SUN DRR