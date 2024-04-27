Haryana Chief Secretary for stringent measures to combat illegal liquor smuggling

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Saturday urged for more stringent measures to combat illegal liquor smuggling ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

He emphasised the critical role of intensified intelligence gathering at the local level by the police commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), superintendents of police (SPs) and excise department officers.

This proactive approach aims to bolster legal actions against individuals engaged in such illicit activities, he said.

Prasad was presiding over the meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gurugram, according to an official release.

Advertisment

The divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and commissioners of police from Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Jhajjar attended the meeting along with representatives from the police, excise and taxation departments.

During the meeting, Prasad enquired about the status of illegal liquor seized district-wise.

He directed the senior officers to establish coordination with the neighbouring states to trace the origin of seized liquor.

Advertisment

Additionally, he emphasised the need for heightened vigilance, especially in the districts bordering Delhi and other states.

Referring to data, Prasad highlighted the seizure of 2,78,819 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 9 crore within Haryana so far.

The chief secretary directed all the officers to expand their networks and take decisive action against those involved in such illicit activities. PTI CHS AS AS