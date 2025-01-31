Haryana chief secretary inaugurates CISF Unit parade ground

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed parade ground of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Unit at the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariats here, said an official statement.

During the ceremony, Joshi highlighted the pivotal role played by the CISF in safeguarding the nation's critical installations and lauded the force's ability to effectively counter security threats.

Speaking at the event, the chief secretary praised the CISF personnel for their unwavering dedication and service.

He emphasised that the new Parade Ground would significantly enhance the efficiency of their training and practice sessions.

"The CISF is deployed across diverse locations, including metro stations, airports, prisons, nuclear plants, and even Parliament security. Their role in ensuring the safety of citizens is indispensable," he said, according to an official statement.

Recalling his tenure with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Joshi shared his experiences of working closely with various security forces, including the CISF.

He noted that CISF personnel operate in a highly challenging environment, where threats often emerge suddenly, leaving little time for response.

"Physical strength and mental agility are crucial for their operational preparedness, and they must always remain vigilant to tackle any threat or attack," he added.

The CS expressed satisfaction over the growing preference among youngsters to join the CISF, calling it a testament to the force's reputation.

He assured that the Haryana government would continue to extend its full support to the CISF, including assistance in upgrading its training infrastructure.

Earlier, Joshi received a guard of honour from the CISF troops and planted a sapling on the occasion.

Post inauguration, CISF personnel showcased their skills through demonstrations of reflex shooting and blindfold weapons' stripping and assembling, highlighting their precision and expertise.

Yogesh Prakash Singh, Senior Commandant of the CISF Unit, stated that the newly inaugurated parade ground would serve as a vital facility for conducting mock drills and training sessions, further enhancing the preparedness of the force.

Singh also acknowledged the consistent support of the Haryana government in developing critical infrastructure for the CISF, which has been instrumental in boosting the morale and operational efficiency of the troops.