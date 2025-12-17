Haryana Chief Secretary reviews major rail corridors

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday said substantial progress has been achieved across several flagship rail infrastructure projects of the state.

Rastogi, who is also the chairman of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, was reviewing the status of ongoing works during the 33rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the HRIDC.

The meeting was informed by the officials that the Kurukshetra Elevated Track (KET) project has reached an advanced stage of execution.

All civil, track, signalling and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead electrification (OHE) works of the viaduct have been completed.

Construction of the elevated platform is also in the advanced stage of completion.

The completed works will thereafter be offered for technical inspection by Northern Railways followed by the inspection of Commissioner Railway Safety, an official statement said.

Rastogi directed the officials to expedite the work of the project.

Considering the expertise developed by HRIDC, the Chief Secretary suggested the HRIDC must expand its operations and aim for a national footprint.

On the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC) -- from Sonipat to Palwal via Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar -- the meeting was informed that the alignment for the study has already been approved by a steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the feasibility study is now in an advance stage.

Reviewing the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), the Chief Secretary said significant progress has been made on several fronts.

Commenting on the overall progress, Rastogi emphasized that these projects reflect Haryana's strong commitment to developing modern, efficient and sustainable rail infrastructure.

He said the corridors would significantly enhance regional connectivity, support economic growth, and improve mobility for citizens.

The Chief Secretary assured that HRIDC remains focused on timely execution while maintaining high standards of quality, safety and environmental compliance. PTI SUN NB NB