Haryana chief secretary reviews measures to deal with heat wave conditions

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the measures being implemented in view of the ongoing severe heat wave conditions in the state.

Presiding over a meeting with senior officers of various departments here, Prasad emphasized the directives issued by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply in the state.

For the past few days, maximum temperatures in Haryana have been settling between 45-48 degrees Celsius at most places and power demand has also shot up.

The chief secretary expressed satisfaction with the current power availability in the state, said an official statement here.

However, he stressed the importance of addressing any localized power breakdowns promptly.

Prasad directed daily monitoring of the electricity supply in the state and asked officials concerned to send feeder wise reports to him every 48 hours so that timely steps could be taken whenever needed.

In areas facing drinking water shortage, the chief secretary directed the Public Health Engineering and Urban Local Bodies departments to deploy additional water tankers to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

He also directed that deputy commissioners submit regular reports on the status of power and water supply measures in their respective districts.

Giving details of steps taken to ensure adequate supply of power and drinking water in the State, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering and Energy Department, A K Singh said that over 25.47 crore units of electricity were supplied in the state on May 28, which is 72 per cent more compared to the corresponding period last year.

He said that special teams have been constituted by power utilities -- UHBVN and DHBVN -- to monitor and promptly address the power related complaints at local level and for immediate restoration of power supply.

"Despite extreme hot weather conditions, we have been able to maintain a regular electricity supply in the state," he said, adding that there is no shortage of electricity in the state.

Singh also said that a control room has been established at district level to address the complaints regarding drinking water. He said that as many as 888 water tankers have been outsourced by the department for this purpose.

Commissioner and Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Pankaj Agarwal said that intense heat wave and soaring temperatures have increased the pace of snow melting, leading to increased water inflows in the rivers and dams. The department is making adequate supply of water for the canal-based water supply schemes in the state, he said.

The measures being taken by the Health Department was also reviewed in detail.

It was informed by the officials that an advisory has already been issued by the department to mitigate the ill-effects of heat waves in the state. Besides, all health facilities have been provided with essential medicines, logistics, and fluids, teh statement said.