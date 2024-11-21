Haryana chief secretary reviews status of nine infrastructure projects

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday reviewed the progress of nine infrastructure projects currently underway in the state with an anticipated investment of Rs 58,274.05 crore.

Reviewing the projects listed in the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) at a state-level meeting here, Joshi held detailed discussions with the concerned deputy commissioners via video conferencing along with senior officials of NHAI, power, public works, health, and medical education departments.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of work, the chief secretary directed the concerned deputy commissioners to resolve the pending issues within the stipulated time frame, an official statement said.

Reviewing the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project, Joshi directed the Kaithal district administration to complete the possession of a 30-metre strip at Kharak Pandwa village in Kalayat by December-end.

The four-lane greenfield project is being implemented under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Haryana, the statement said.

Joshi also reviewed the construction of greenfield connectivity to the Jewar Airport from the DND-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh Bypass KMP Link and directed the district administration of Faridabad "to remove the bottlenecks" within a month so that the project is completed expeditiously.

Travel time will be reduced significantly for the traffic originating from south Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram to Agra and beyond on completion of the project, the statement said.

On land allotment for a 150-bed ESIC Hospital in Sonipat, the chief secretary directed the district administration to hold discussions with the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and find a suitable piece of land at the earliest.

Regarding the construction of a 100-bed ESI Hospital in Hisar, officials informed Joshi that the letter for allotment of land for the hospital has been sent to the concerned authority.

Citing encroachment on the land allotted for the construction an AIIMS at Majra in Rewari district, the concerned deputy commissioner informed the meeting that the Indian Railways has assured to clear the encroachment within 15 days.

On the status of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Yamunanagar deputy commissioner assured that the issue of land compensation will be resolved at the earliest. PTI SUN ARI