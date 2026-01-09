Haryana chief secretary undergoes heart surgery, condition stable

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi underwent heart surgery at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday and is stable and recovering, official sources said.

The sources said the 1990-batch IAS officer felt chest discomfort late Thursday evening, following which he was taken to the hospital.

According to a statement issued by the hospital on Friday evening, “Anurag Rastogi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Haryana, was admitted for bypass heart surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on January 9. Following an uneventful surgery, Shri Anurag Rastogi is stable and recovering in the CTVS Intensive Care Unit.” In June 2025, the Centre had granted a one-year extension of service to Rastogi, who was due to retire on June 30 last year, on the recommendation of the state government.

In February last year, the Haryana government had appointed Rastogi as the state's new chief secretary.