Haryana Chief Secy flags off electric scooters for women supervisors in Nuh

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday flagged off 18 electric scooters for the women supervisors of the Women and Child Development department in Nuh.

Advertisment

This initiative has been facilitated by the NITI Aayog through the Mewat Development Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary highlighted the field-oriented nature of the women supervisors' responsibilities.

Kaushal said the provision of these scooters aims at facilitating the supervisors in checking the Anganwadis situated in the remote areas and villages, ensuring the success of vaccination campaigns and efficiently handling tasks related to the registration of women and children.

Advertisment

He added that the supervisors often faced challenges reaching the villages and accessing the Anganwadi centers, making simultaneous checks in multiple villages.

The chief secretary said the introduction of these scooters aims to ease their access to the Anganwadis in the villages, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

The primary objective behind providing these scooters is to simplify and streamline their work, he added, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

Kaushal said that Anganwadi supervisors previously struggled to oversee multiple centers in a single day.

The chief secretary said the aspirational district of Nuh is receiving considerable attention from both the Centre and the state government regarding education, health and children's welfare.

Additionally, there is a focus on such initiatives under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), he added.

The chief secretary further said modifications are being made to the Anganwadi centers to transform them into ideal centers. PTI SUN AS AS