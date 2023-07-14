Haryana Chief Secy hails cancer institute at Jhajjar, assures to improve connectivity to hospital

Jhajjar (Haryana), Jul 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that the National Cancer Institute at Badsa here has emerged as a leading cancer treatment centre catering to patients not only from the state but also from across the country and SAARC nations.

Advertisment

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) is a speciality tertiary healthcare institute dedicated to cancer care. It is a part of the AIIMS-II campus.

Presiding over a joint meeting with officers of the district administration and NCI AIIMS, Kaushal reaffirmed the state government's commitment to improving connectivity for seamless travel to the institute, according to an official statement.

The chief secretary said the construction work of the over-bridge to connect the medical complex with the residential complex will start on July 21.

Advertisment

Patients from all over the country and even from SAARC countries seek treatment at NCI, Kaushal added.

During the meeting, NCI Head Dr Alok Thakkar said 42 per cent of Haryana's patients avail treatment facilities at this hospital, which has 710 beds.

The institute is equipped with 16 modular operation theatres and state-of-the-art surgical robots to facilitate advanced surgical procedures, the statement said.

Advertisment

During his visit to Jhajjar, Kaushal also inspected the vertical drainage project initiated by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department along the Beri-Bahadurgarh road here.

The effective implementation of the vertical drainage system has provided relief to farmers, resolving issues related to waterlogging and bean cultivation, the statement said.

Kaushal was apprised by Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh that the 43 solar-powered tubewells have been installed for the drainage system in Beri at a project cost of about Rs. 5.29 crore, it added.

Kaushal said the vertical drainage system will make approximately 1,000 acres of land cultivable in the adjoining villages, the statement said.

PTI SUN RPA