Haryana chief secy issues directives to prevent stubble burning

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday issued a series of stringent directives to prevent stubble burning incidents.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the steps being taken to prevent stubble burning in the state, Kaushal emphasized that there would be no leniency in dealing with farm fires, urging district authorities to impose fines and take decisive action against those responsible, including penalizing officers for laxity.

According to an official statement, to further deter stubble burning, the Chief Secretary directed that details of fines imposed on offenders be published in newspapers, including the names and villages of those involved. This move aims to create transparency and serve as a deterrent for others contemplating such actions.

Kaushal stressed the need for a collaborative approach, with the officers of agricultural and police department deployed at district, block, and village levels to vigilantly monitor and curb farm fires.

Expressing his concern for the environment, Kaushal stated, "Anyone harming the environment is an enemy of humanity," emphasizing the importance of taking strict action against those found violating anti-stubble burning regulations.

He urged authorities to engage with farmer leaders and raise awareness about the government's incentives to discourage farm fires.

Highlighting the proactive stance of the state government, Kaushal noted that unlike some neighbouring regions, Haryana offers substantial incentives to farmers to dissuade them from indulging in stubble burning.

These incentives are part of a comprehensive strategy to promote sustainable agricultural practices, he said, according to the statement.

Kaushal emphasized the importance of delivering equipment to small and marginal farmers during field visits.

He said Haryana is steadily addressing the issue of paddy stubble burning, through a series of comprehensive measures that have yielded impressive results and the state achieved a substantial reduction of nearly 50 per cent in active fire events associated with stubble burning across all districts between 2021 and 2022.

Even the Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region, M M Kutty has appreciated the state government's steps for improving the air quality, he said.

While reviewing the status of stubble burning in the state, he said in the year 2023, the state aims to effectively manage around 37 lakh tonnes of paddy straw, with almost one-third of this resource being repurposed by various industries.

An estimated 13.54 lakh metric tons of paddy straw is likely to be consumed in the major industries.

The state government offers financial incentives, such as Rs 1,000 per acre for in-situ/ex-situ management of paddy crop residue, Rs 7,000 per acre for diversification of paddy area with alternative crops under the 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme', and Rs 4,000 per acre for the adoption of direct sowing of rice. PTI SUN CK