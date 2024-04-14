Haryana chief secy reviews crop procurement operations

Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Sunday reviewed the crop procurement operation in the state and directed officials to ensure that farmers receive payments for their produce on time.

Advertisment

He directed administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners of all districts and officers involved in Rabi crop procurement to ensure that farmers receive payment for their crops within 72 hours of the "J-form" being issued, according to an official statement.

Notably, the "J form" is the sale receipt of a farmer's agricultural produce in mandis.

During the meeting, Prasad said Haryana has witnessed a bumper wheat crop this year and therefore the officers need to be fully prepared to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce and receiving payments.

He asked administrative secretaries to regularly visit the mandis under their jurisdiction and directed officers to verify the crops registered by farmers on the designated 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal by the evening of April 15.

Prasad also instructed procurement agencies to ensure timely lifting and stocking of the purchased crops. PTI SUN NSD NSD