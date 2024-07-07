Haryana chief secy reviews measures to tackle waterlogging due to rain in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad on Sunday held a meeting to review measures to tackle waterlogging in the city for the ongoing monsoon and announced the formation of a committee to establish standards for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.

Prasad said a public advertisement will be released by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), inviting agencies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), organisations, or individuals to provide vehicles and a driver.

The vehicles must meet the prescribed standards and operate for a minimum of three years, with a target of deploying up to one thousand such vehicles in Gurugram. Providers will receive monthly payments based on rates set by the committee, a statement said.

The Chief Secretary also discussed the issue of waterlogging due to rains, reviewing arrangements fordrainage cleaning.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said 112 critical waterlogging points have been identified and senior officials have been assigned to monitoring them.

MCG Commissioner Narhari Bangar said that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and MCG will utilise four major drains and about 600 km of smaller drains for drainage. Tenders for cleaning these drains have been issued and work on it is underway, the statement said.

Prasad directed that officers be assigned to report on the cleaning progress daily, and action is taken against those neglecting their duties, it said.

Additionally, he gave his approval for the the purchase of 40 compactors and suction machines (Jatayu) for MCG, directing cleanliness and environmental experts present to prepare a plan for improving the Bandhwari waste disposal plant.

He assured citizens of weekly meetings, both online and offline, to address their concerns, as per the statement. PTI COR OZ SKY SKY