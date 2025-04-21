Haryana CM announces compensation for farmers affected by recent crop fire incidents

Chandigarh, Apr 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced compensation for farmers affected by the recent incidents of fire in fields, resulting in damage to crops over several acres of land, according to a statement.

Saini held a meeting with senior officials at the Civil Secretariat here and said that the state government is consistently making decisions in the best interest of farmers.

"Our government stands with farmers in every situation," he emphasised.

He said that the recent fire incidents in the state have caused damage to crops, livestock and property, resulting in heavy losses for farmers.

In response, the government has decided to provide compensation to those affected by these incidents, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Saini said that farmers who have suffered losses will also receive assistance in the form of seeds and fertilizers for sowing their upcoming crops and ensuring they do not face additional financial burden.

The chief minister has directed all deputy commissioners to gather reports on fire-related incidents.

Affected farmers have been advised to submit their applications to their respective deputy commissioners to carry out the compensation process promptly.