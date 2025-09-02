Haryana CM announces financial aid for flood-hit Punjab, J-K

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced extending an aid of Rs 5 crore each for disaster-hit Jammu and Kashmir and flood-affected Punjab.

The aid would be given from the CM's Relief Fund.

Saini wrote to the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, assuring that the Haryana government and people of the state stand with them in their efforts to provide succour to the affected populace.

"The severe rains and floods in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have created extremely distressing conditions," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X.

"In this hour of crisis, the Haryana government and the people of the state stand firmly with the affected families. Assistance of Rs 5 crore each has been sent to Punjab and Jammu-Kashmir from the (Haryana) Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the chief minister said.

This will assist in relief and rescue operations and help in providing prompt assistance to the affected families, he added.

Saini remarked that his government will provide all possible cooperation to these states as and when needed.

"We assure all affected families that Haryana will always be ready to help them. We will face this difficult time together. Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir stand united," he further said.

Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in the state since 1988. The devastating flood has already claimed 29 lives, besides impacting more than 2.56 lakh people, officials said on Monday.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, and seasonal rivulets have inundated vast tracts of land across Punjab following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy rain and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir since August 14 left a trail of death and destruction in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi and Ramban districts.

Record rainfall during August 26-27 also caused flash floods in the low-lying areas of Jammu. PTI SUN NSD NSD NSD