Haryana CM announces hike in wages of sanitation workers

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a hike of Rs 2,100 in the monthly wages of sanitation workers.

He also announced the expansion of the existing de-addiction centre in Dabwali in Sirsa district from 10 to 30 beds and the setting up of a new 30-bed de-addiction centre near the government hospital in Ellenabad, an official statement said.

The chief minister made these announcements while addressing a function celebrating the birth anniversary of poet and saint Kabir Das, held in Sirsa under the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana.

Stating that the government has taken significant steps to safeguard the interests and dignity of sanitation workers, the chief minister announced the establishment of the Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, to address their welfare and rights.

The government also declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in the event of a sanitation worker's death while on duty and Rs 10 lakh for deaths occurring while cleaning sewer lines.

In addition, over 5,000 sanitation workers employed through private agencies have been brought onto the official roles of the respective municipal bodies, the chief minister said.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the teachings of Sant Kabir as the foundation of modern India, Saini stated that Modi has played a transformative role in shaping modern India after independence.

"Over the past 11 years, under his leadership, the government has launched several welfare schemes aimed at empowering and uplifting the poor," Saini said.

He reiterated that following Modi's vision, the Haryana government operates on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' implementing various schemes and policies for the advancement of every section of society.

To further demonstrate the government's commitment to social justice, the chief minister shared that under the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana, a financial grant of Rs 71,000 has been provided for the marriages of 2.6 lakh women from Scheduled Caste families living below the poverty line. PTI SUN MPL MPL