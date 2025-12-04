Haryana CM announces initiatives to accelerate development in Ladwa constituency

Kurukshetra, Dec 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced a series of initiatives to further improve health services, education facilities and infrastructure in his assembly constituency of Ladwa in Kurukshetra.

Saini made the announcements while addressing a state-level function held in Ladwa to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Sain, a prominent spiritual preacher of the 14th-15th century.

The chief minister announced that an educational institution in the state will be named after Sain, while the Ladwa community health centre (CHC) would be upgraded to a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital-cum-CHC. He also said that a Government College would be established at Ramsharan Majra in Babain.

Additionally, the chief minister announced the construction of 25 km of rural pathways under the 'Khet-Khalihan' scheme and the construction of a community centre on Indri Road in Ladwa.