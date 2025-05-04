Haryana CM announces multiple development projects in Faridabad NIT assembly constituency

Faridabad, May 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced multiple development projects in Faridabad NIT assembly constituency, a statement said..

Saini announced the pavement of village 'Phirnis', renovation of the dispensary in Ward No. 10, and the establishment of new sub-health centers in Pawta and Kheri Gujran villages. He also announced that a PV-covered shed at Dabua Mandi would be built at the cost of Rs 85 lakh.

The chief minister made these announcements while addressing a public meeting in Faridabad NIT.

He laid the foundation stone for a sewer pipeline project in Dhauj village under the Mahagram Scheme at a cost of Rs 26.14 crore.

He announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for the construction of community centres in various villages under the Faridabad NIT region.

He also allotted Rs 7.63 crore for the construction of new buildings for a primary school in Alampur village and a government senior secondary school in Saran village.

The chief minister also announced the upgradation of a primary school in Kureshipur village to a middle school, and the Middle School in Tikari Khera village to a Senior Secondary School. Furthermore, he said that a new school will be opened in Ward No. 10 of NIT Faridabad once land is available after conducting a feasibility check.

He also announced Rs. 2.50 crore for laying sewer lines and roadwork in Ward No. 1 (Jhaadsetli), Ward No. 9 (Holy Child Road), and Ward No. 9 (45-foot road) in NIT Faridabad.

The chief minister further announced to transform 25 kilometers of unpaved paths into proper roads in NIT Faridabad.

Roads such as the 1.14 km long Sohna Ballabgarh Road, 1.90 km long Bajri Se Ghazipur Road, and 3.16 km long road from Kothra village to Mohtabad and Kheri Gujaran will also be paved.

Saini announced an additional grant of Rs. 5 crore for speeding up ongoing development works in the constituency.

The chief minister, while referring to Faridabad and Gurugram as Haryana's commercial hubs, said that the government is considering connecting these two cities by Metro, and this project would soon be implemented. It will enhance business opportunities and, attract both domestic and international investments.