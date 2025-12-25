Haryana CM announces naming public places after Vajpayee to mark his birth anniversary

Panchkula, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said to commemorate the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state government has decided to name at least one public place in each of the state's 87 urban local bodies after him.

He said that statues of Vajpayee will also be installed at these locations, so that his ideals of democracy, national unity, and transparent governance continue to guide society.

The chief minister said that, in addition, several institutions will be established in the name of Vajpayee to spread awareness about his life, thoughts, and invaluable contributions, especially among the youth.

Saini paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Vajpayee, describing him as a visionary statesman whose life symbolised integrity, democratic values, and people-centric governance.

Saini was addressing a gathering during the state-level Good Governance Day programme here.

The chief minister, while remembering Vajpayee, said that he was not only steadfast in his thoughts but also unwavering in his values and principles.

He emphasised that though governments may come and go, Atal ji always remained firm in his ideals, noted Saini.

Describing his life as a source of continuous inspiration, the chief minister said Vajpayee's journey teaches the nation the importance of values, integrity, and principled leadership.

He said the present state government is firmly following the path shown by Vajpayee, whose ideals of good governance continue to inspire policies and public service in Haryana.

Saini informed that a suitable community asset has already been identified in every urban local body, which may include a community centre, park, library, auditorium, old-age home, or a commercial site.

He said that the process of renaming and development in memory of Vajpayee will be completed within the next six months.

These initiatives, he said, reflect the state government's unwavering commitment to preserving and carrying forward the legacy of a great leader whose principles continue to strengthen governance based on transparency, inclusiveness, and public welfare.

Saini also digitally launched several digital projects and portals.

The initiatives include a portal for security of tenure of the human resources department, a portal for submission of application for declaration of infrastructure-deficient industrial area of the town and country planning department, a press release management system (PRMS) and an online press accreditation portal of the information, public relations, languages and cultural department.

He also launched the instant registration of commercial establishments of the labour department.

These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in government processes, while making public services more accessible and citizen-friendly.

Reiterating his government's firm commitment to transparent, accountable and citizen-centric administration, Saini said good governance is the strongest pillar for building a Developed India and a Developed Haryana.

He said as per tradition, Good Governance Day was celebrated as a festival across the state, not only at the state-level event in Panchkula but also in all 23 districts of Haryana.

Saini said Good Governance Day was also being celebrated with equal enthusiasm in the newly created district of Hansi, which officially came into existence just two days ago.

He said the formation of the 23rd district was aimed at ensuring that people do not have to travel long distances for administrative work and that the region witnesses faster and more focused development.