Haryana CM announces scheme for development of basic facilities in unauthorised colonies

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the Haryana Shahri Vikas Yojana for the development of basic amenities in unauthorised colonies. The state government had recently decided to regularise such colonies.

Khattar said an initial fund of Rs 500 crore will be kept for the scheme.

On the concluding day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly, he said that the government has recently regularised 449 unauthorized colonies. Besides this, the process of regularisation of 1,000 colonies is going on, he said.

The fund would be in addition to the development charges levied on residents of such regularised colonies and will be fully used for infrastructure development, the chief minister said.

On another matter, Khattar said that sand and silt in small rivers such as Markanda, Ghaggar and Tangri became a serious concern during the recent floods. A five-member committee has been formed in this regard to suggest necessary measures, the chief minister said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue; Advisor to Chief Minister (Irrigation); Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department; Additional Chief Secretary, Mining and Geology Department; and Commissioner and Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department will be the committee's members.

Responding to statistics presented by the opposition regarding the state's fiscal parameters, the chief minister said that the figures presented by them are misleading and beyond facts.

He said that in 2014-15, the GSDP of the state was Rs 4,37,000 crore, which has increased to 9 lakh crore. This indicates the progress and economic development of the state, Khattar said.

The chief minister said that the internal debt figures shared by the opposition in the House are also not accurate.