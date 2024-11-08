Haryana CM announces 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' scheme for HSVP plot allottees

Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced the launch of the 'Vivadon ka Samadhan' scheme to settle the pending matters related to enhancement dues for the plot allottees of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the urban planning agency of the state.

The scheme will come into effect from November 15, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, and remain in force for six months.

Chairing the 127th meeting of the HSVP here, the chief minister said the plot allottees should not face any kind of trouble and apart from enhancement, other pending cases should also be settled as soon as possible, according to an official statement.

The officials informed the meeting that a similar scheme was introduced earlier as well which benefitted 40,762 default allottees who got a combined relief of about Rs 1,560 crore.

he dispute resolution scheme is again being started from November 15, in which about more than 7,000 allottees will get the opportunity to avail the benefits, the statement said.

During the meeting, a discussion was held on HSVP plot allottees not getting the occupation certificate due to some reason.

Passing the necessary instructions on this, the chief minister said the plot allottees should be given another opportunity so that they could get the certificate.

The process has been completed for this by the authority and now such plot allottees, who have not yet received occupation certificate, can apply till March 31, 2025, the statement said.

It was also decided at the meeting that now the transfer of plots will be allowed on the basis of gift deeds.

As per the instructions given by the HSVP, transfer of plots was earlier allowed only on registered sale deeds. However, permission for the registry of the plot was granted by the authority.

But many cases have come to light where the plot could not be transferred due to the gift deed.

The HSVP has now amended the policy and to give relief to such people, it was decided at the meeting that such concerned allottees will be given an opportunity till December 31, 2024, so that they can get their plots transferred, the statement said.

No such case will be considered after the given date, it said, adding that the decision will greatly benefit the old allottees. PTI SUN ARI