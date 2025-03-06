Haryana CM asks CRPF trainee officers to pledge to carry out duties impartially

Gurugram, Mar 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday called upon the trainee officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to pledge to carry out their duties impartially and fearlessly.

Saini said this while speaking as the chief guest at the passing out parade ceremony of the 55th batch of directly appointed gazetted officers of the CRPF here. A total of 39 trainee officers, including two women officers, passed from the CRPF Academy on Thursday after completing a rigorous training programme.

He urged the CRPF trainee officers to always be ready to protect the law and the Constitution, safeguard the rights of the people with sensitivity and stand firm in their commitment to truth, honesty and dedication, regardless of the circumstances.

In his address, the chief minister inspired the officers to regard the service of the nation as their highest duty. He expressed confidence that these 39 trainee officers would discharge their responsibilities with utmost honesty and devotion, contributing to the integrity, unity and sovereignty of the nation in line with the proud legacy of the CRPF.

Commending the CRPF for its invaluable contribution to the country's internal security, the chief minister described the force as the backbone of the country's security. He also commended the CRPF for adopting modern technologies and training techniques, saying these are helping to develop professional and capable officers who are prepared to face any challenges in the field.

Saini encouraged the newly passing out officers to engage in constant learning, stressing that ongoing education and re-learning are essential for success. He highlighted that the CRPF is progressing towards modernisation and empowerment, ensuring that the force remains equipped to tackle evolving security challenges.

"PM (Narendra) Modi's historic decision to allow women in the armed forces recognised the power of half the nation's population. The Haryana government has also encouraged women to serve in the police force, with women currently making up 10 per cent of the state police.

"The state government aims to increase this figure to 15 per cent in the near future", said CM Saini.

Highlighting the Haryana government's commitment to strengthening security forces, the chief minister said special attention has been given to technical upgrades, resource enhancement and the expansion of training facilities to better equip the police force for any challenges they may face.

In addition, the state has established a dedicated Sainik and Ardh-Sainik Welfare Department to support ex-servicemen and paramilitary forces, he said.

The chief minister said in cases of martyrdom, the families of Haryana soldiers serving in the armed forces and paramilitary forces receive financial assistance of Rs 1 crore along with a government job for one family member. To date, 415 dependents have been provided with jobs, he added.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, CRPF Academy Director Sunil Kumar Jha and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. PTI COR KSS KSS