Haryana CM asks officials to build check dams in hilly forest areas to conserve water in monsoon

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed forest department officials to build as many check dams as possible in the hilly forest areas so that water can be conserved during monsoon and the groundwater level can be maintained.

He also told officials not to compromise with quality at any cost during the construction of check dams and directed them to assess the current condition of all the old check dams and repair them, according to an official statement.

While reviewing the projects of various departments, including the Home, Revenue, Environment, Forest and Wildlife and Transport, related to 'CM Announcements', he instructed officials to complete them within the stipulated period.

He also said that if there is a delay in completing the work due to any valid reason, then the officer must write the "reason for delay" on the file.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, administrative secretaries of various departments and other senior officers were also present.