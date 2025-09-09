Haryana CM asks officials to start bus service to promote pilgrimage to religious sites in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed that, to promote pilgrimage, a plan be prepared for starting a bus service connecting prominent religious sites such as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple, Kali Mata Temple, Morni, Bada Trilokpur and Nada Sahib Gurudwara.

This initiative will provide devotees with the opportunity to conveniently visit various sacred places in Panchkula district, he said.

The CM, who also serves as the chairman of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, was presiding over the 22nd meeting of the Board here. Urban Local Bodies Minister, Vipul Goel, Kalka MLA, Shakti Rani Sharma, along with other members of the Board were also present, an official statement said.

While reviewing the construction of the lotus-shaped building at Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, he said that the work should be completed within the stipulated time.

While overseeing the preparations at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula ahead of 'Ashwin Navratri', Saini directed the officials concerned to construct three large air-conditioned 'Bhandara halls' for the convenience of devotees. Each hall should have the capacity to seat at least 1,500 devotees at a time, where they can partake of 'prasad'.

He further instructed that a modern kitchen should also be established and special emphasis be laid on maintaining cleanliness.

Saini said that until the construction of the 'Bhandara halls' is completed, temporary hangars should be set up as an alternative arrangement for the upcoming Navratri, ensuring large-scale arrangements for Bhandara.

It was also decided in the meeting that, under the renovation and master plan of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine site, the temple premises should be further beautified and any encroachments removed. Apart from this, directions were also given to conserve and enhance the murals within the temple complex and to beautify 'Hanuman Vatika', the statement said.

During the meeting, Saini said that cleanliness must be given top priority at all religious places.

He said that during Navratri, when a large number of devotees visit temples, complete cleanliness should be ensured so that devotees experience a clean and holy environment. PTI SUN NB NB