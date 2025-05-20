Haryana CM asks police to closely monitor criminals on parole

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday while expressing concern over perpetrators committing repeated offenses, emphasised the need for stringent measures to send a strong message to the offenders.

He asked the state police to closely monitor the activities of criminals who are on parole or furlough to ensure they do not commit any crimes during this period.

Saini was presiding over a state-level review meeting on crime and law and order, here, according to an official statement.

He made it clear that there is no place for gangsters in the state and directed the police to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other central agencies to expedite the process of extradition or deportation of foreign-based gangsters.

In the meeting, the CM stressed the need to further strengthen CCTV surveillance in cities and towns to closely monitor criminals and other anti-social elements.

He instructed that new CCTV cameras be installed at key locations as needed and that existing cameras be kept fully functional.

The CM also directed that YouTube channels featuring objectionable content be verified, with appropriate action taken.

He directed the Police and Civil administration to work together as a team at the grassroots level to effectively eliminate crime and criminals. "My aim is to make Haryana a zero-crime state," he asserted.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, and other senior officers of Police Department were present in the meeting.

Stating that the crime rate has significantly decreased in Haryana, Saini stressed the need for continued, focused efforts to make the state a zero-crime zone.

He directed the police to listen patiently to all individuals visiting police stations, promptly register complaints, and take appropriate action.

The CM stated that this approach would not only ensure timely justice for the victims but also strengthen their trust in the police. He further instructed that the complainant should not have to make multiple visits to police stations to get an FIR registered.

If, for any reason, an FIR cannot be registered, the police should provide clear reasons to satisfy the complainant, he said.

During the meeting, Saini also reviewed the actions against drug abuse, and stated that initiatives such as the cyclothon and other programmes launched by the state government to raise awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs have yielded positive results.

He said that not only the youth but people from all walks of life have been overwhelmingly participating in these programmes, which aim to encourage the younger generation to stay away from drugs and channelise their energy in the right direction.

The CM directed the police to involve sarpanchs and other prominent figures in the villages to take the state government's anti-drug drive to the grassroots level.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Sumita Misra said 4,054 villages and 859 wards have been declared drug-free. In addition, sports activities have been organised in 2,515 villages, with the participation of 1.96 lakh youth.

Similarly, 2,482 public awareness events have been held across the state, with 16.5 lakh people participating, she said. PTI SUN NB NB