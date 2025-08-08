Haryana CM assures full support to investors keen on expanding ventures in Tanzania

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Haryana government will extend its full support and cooperation to local investors keen on expanding their ventures in Tanzania, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

The state government has formed a separate Foreign Cooperation Department to provide "hand-holding" support aimed at enhancing international relationships and promoting the state's vision of "Transforming Haryana through a Go Global Approach".

Saini was presiding over a debriefing session here on Friday with representatives of a high-level Haryana delegation that recently visited the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair in Tanzania, an official statement said.

The chief minister urged industrialists to explore opportunities for establishing their ventures in the East African country, assuring them that the state government is committed to supporting their efforts by providing assistance through the relevant departments in their respective areas of interest.

A high-level delegation from Haryana, comprising officers from various government departments as well as industrialists, exporters, traders, and representatives from different sectors, visited Tanzania recently to participate in the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair.

During the visit, detailed discussions were held between the Haryana delegation and representatives of the Tanzanian government and companies to explore opportunities in sectors such as import-export, agricultural implements, IT skilling, mining, medical, and plywood.

Advisor of Haryana's Foreign Cooperation Department, Pawan Choudhary, apprised the chief minister during Friday's meeting that the Haryana pavilion was also set up at the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair, highlighting the progressive policies and programmes of the state government and showcasing the state as a preferred destination for investment.

The industrialists, exporters, and traders also shared their experiences from the Tanzania visit and submitted proposals to the Chief Minister for investments in agriculture, home appliances, education, packaging, plywood, and other sectors.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary of Haryana Foreign Cooperation Department, Amneet P Kumar, were among those present in the session here. PTI SUN SHW