Haryana CM attacks Punjab govt over 'unfulfilled' poll promise of Rs 1,000 to women

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday slammed the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly failing to fulfil its poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema joining the BJP, Saini said the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to fulfilling its promises.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also attended the event.

"People of Punjab have made up their mind to support Prime Minister Modi. They have seen the Congress and the AAP governments. When I ask the people of Punjab why they voted for the AAP, they tell me they have made a mistake," Saini said.

He said the ruling AAP took the votes of the people of Punjab by promising them 'sabz bagh' (greener pastures), but later "exploited" them.

Like the Congress, which often forgot to implement its poll promises, the AAP has done the same in Punjab, Saini alleged.

"Today, people know they have to keep the Congress and the AAP away from Punjab," he added.

He claimed that people in Punjab have told him that the chief minister is "inaccessible".

Referring to the recent floods in the state, Saini assured all possible help for the affected people.

Comparing the performance of the BJP government with that of the previous Congress dispensation in Haryana, Saini said his government has distributed compensation worth Rs 15,500 crore for crop damage in the last 10 years, while just Rs 1,155 crore was disbursed by the previous government between 2004 and 2014.

"We have always worked to strengthen farmers. Haryana is the first state in the country which is procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price," he said.

Saini said the AAP government in Punjab has "failed" to keep its promise of giving Rs 1,000 to every woman in the state.

"They just took their (women) votes," he said, adding that the Haryana government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the 'Lado Lakshmi' scheme in its first budget itself for providing Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women.

"The BJP has a commitment; what it says, it implements," Saini said, adding the AAP will be defeated in the next Punjab assembly polls, the same way it was ousted from power in Delhi. PTI CHS RHL