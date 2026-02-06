Haryana CM attends 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event; asks students to focus on effort, not marks

Kaithal, Feb 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme at RKSD College here on Friday, organised by the Directorate of Education.

At the venue, he also watched the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special episode of Exam Warriors, along with students.

Addressing the students from classes 9 to 12, along with teachers and parents, the chief minister boosted their morale.

"Exams are not your identity; your hard work, effort, and dedication to preparation for exams are your real identity," he said.

Saini highlighted the importance of the prime minister's message about overcoming the fear and stress that arise in students' minds during examinations.

The chief minister urged students to make collective efforts towards national progress and actively participate in campaigns such as the cleanliness drive.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is an opportunity for self-assessment and self-development", he said.

"If marks are sometimes low in exams, one should not get scared. We must continue to work hard and make efforts consistently," Saini said.