Haryana CM bats for transforming state's 'mandis', proposes new initiatives

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed a slew of initiatives to transform the state's mandis into a modern, transparent and farmer-friendly market system.

At a Marketing Board meeting here on Monday, he proposed the rollout of 'Harit Mandi, Khushaal Farmer', under which he called for the establishment of farmer assistance centres in every mandi (grain market), where grievances can be registered immediately and resolved promptly, ensuring that farmers do not have to make repeated visits to offices.

Saini said that farmers practising natural farming should be given special space and priority in mandis to sell their produce, as this form of farming represents the future and should be actively encouraged.

Furthermore, the chief minister stressed the need to ensure safe and dedicated spaces for women farmers and women traders, and to promote their greater participation, according to an official statement.

Calling for greater transparency in the market fee collection, Saini said that the foundation of the Marketing Board's functioning lies in ensuring the prosperity of farmers and strengthening the state's economy.

In the meeting with the office-bearers of the board, Saini also said that market committees are not merely government offices, but vital power centres of the rural economy. Therefore, their efficient management is essential to strengthen trust and reliability between farmers and traders, he said.

He noted the successful implementation of e-procurement and direct benefit transfer (DBT), enabling farmers to receive the full value of their work by eliminating the role of middlemen.

Further, Saini emphasised that every process, from issuing gate passes to the collection of market fees, must be digitised to enhance transparency.

He also highlighted that all 24 crops are being procured from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) and that work is being accelerated to improve basic facilities, such as sheds, drinking water, toilets, and rest houses in mandis across the state.

The CM stated that providing cold storage facilities near farm gates for fruit and vegetable growers is a top priority of the government and directed market committee officials to prioritise proposals for establishing such units under the PPP model in their respective areas.

He also stressed the need to improve road connectivity to mandis so that farmers can bring their produce without difficulty, and instructed the officials to adopt solar energy to meet their electricity requirements.