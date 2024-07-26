Haryana CM busy celebrating work of Khattar govt, ignoring law and order: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Jul 26 (PTI) JJP leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday took on the Nayab Singh Saini government in Haryana over alleged deteriorating law and order and the ongoing indefinite strike of the government doctors.

Targeting the BJP-led state government over law and order issue, the former deputy chief minister claimed that the chief minister is busy organising "felicitation ceremonies" for the work of the "previous coalition government" and does not see the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Jannayak Janta Party's post-poll alliance with the BJP ended when the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister in March.

Khattar is a Union minister now.

Chautala said instead of handling the law and order of the state, Saini is busy organising felicitation ceremonies while incidents of crime are taking place regularly.

"It would have been appropriate if the chief minister had got the ceremonies organised for the decisions taken by his government. But the chief minister is organising felicitation ceremonies on the old decisions of the previous coalition government (the BJP-JJP dispensation which was led by Khattar)," he told reporters here.

Chautala said in the Shramik Jagrukta Samman Samaroh on June 19, the chief minister praised policies such as giving scooty and increasing the pension of workers by Rs 500 which were implemented in the year 2020-21.

He claimed that on June 20, the chief minister inaugurated the terminal at Hisar Airport, "which former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has already done twice".

On giving free plots of 100 square yards to the poor, Chautala claimed that Saini, like former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress, is only giving hollow assurance. But the beneficiaries do not have information about the the land for the plot, he added.

Chautala also took on the Saini dispensation over an indefinite strike called by an association representing government doctors in Haryana that hit services in state-run hospitals and entered its second day on Friday.

"Saini Sahab's control on government is so weak that 12 hours of meeting (between government representatives) with doctors (here on Thursday) remained unproductive," he said.

Meanwhile, Chautala described the Union Budget as very disappointing. He alleged that the Budget was limited only to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, while despite the approval of the government, the big projects for Haryana did not get a place in it. PTI SUN KSS KSS