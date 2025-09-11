Haryana CM calls for action plan to combat sanitation issues in Gurugram, Faridabad

Gurugram, Sep 11 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the progress of the cleanliness campaign in the state, officials said.

The meeting focused on strengthening sanitation arrangements in both urban and rural areas, modernising the solid waste management system, and making the cleanliness campaign a mass movement through public participation.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel also attended the meeting.

According to an official statement, the chief minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan, especially for Gurugram and Faridabad, to ensure a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal problem in these districts.

He emphasised the need to use modern technology and scientific methods to implement cleanliness efforts effectively.

In the meeting, it was decided that waste-to-energy plants would be established in Faridabad, Manesar, and Gurugram, enabling the conversion of daily solid waste into energy for electricity production. Construction of these plants will begin in the coming months, with the goal of having them fully operational within the next 24 months.

These waste-to-energy plants will offer numerous benefits, including the production of electricity from waste, thus reducing reliance on traditional energy sources such as coal and petroleum. The electricity generated will be added to the grid to meet the cities' energy needs.

Saini directed officials to monitor the progress of this initiative on a time-bound basis and to conduct large-scale public awareness activities to engage citizens in waste segregation and scientific management.

The chief minister highlighted that these energy projects will not only enhance cleanliness in both districts but also invigorate the Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan-2025.

"Cleanliness is not limited to a government programme but is a social responsibility in which every citizen should play an active role. Municipal corporations must work responsibly and ensure that garbage is collected on time and drains are cleaned regularly. Urban bodies that perform better should be rewarded. Our goal is to make Haryana a leading state in cleanliness in the country," Saini stated.

During the meeting, officials from the Urban Local Bodies Department informed that under the Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan-2025, which aims to promote cleanliness in the state, there is a special focus on urban cleanliness.

This initiative emphasises creating a clean and healthy environment in urban areas, strengthening waste management, reducing plastic use, and increasing public awareness about cleanliness.

Furthermore, it was noted that cleanliness drives will be conducted at government and private offices, as well as at tourist and religious sites. Additionally, 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection will be ensured, along with the cleaning of construction and demolition waste dumping sites, open areas, and vacant plots. PTI CORR MPL MPL