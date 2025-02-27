Haryana CM calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him on the state's infrastructure development and upcoming projects, besides providing an update on the implementation of central schemes.

The prime minister is learnt to have commended the comprehensive development work being carried out in Haryana and said the BJP government in the state is making successful efforts to integrate all sections of the society, particularly the poor and backward classes, into the mainstream by consistently implementing welfare schemes for their benefit.

Saini also congratulated Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier in the month, acknowledging that under his leadership, the residents of the national capital will now benefit from all the public welfare schemes of the Centre, according to a release issued by the city government.

Saini said the country has been reaching new heights in terms of development under Modi's leadership and the common people have shown faith in the prime minister's public welfare policies.

He expressed hope that this support will continue in the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana, where the public will further endorse the prime minister's leadership and welfare policies.

Saini said with the prime minister's guidance, efforts will be made to further enhance Haryana's development. He said the air, rail and road infrastructure is being strengthened in the state, ensuring that both investors and local residents benefit from modern infrastructure, which will help Haryana rapidly emerge as the country's largest investment hub.

The chief minister reassured the prime minister that Haryana will play a key role in realising the vision of India becoming a developed country by 2047. PTI SKC RC