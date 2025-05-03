Haryana CM chastise AAP govt in Punjab for 'playing politics' over sharing Nangal Dam water

Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday claimed his state was demanding water in the same quantity and ratio as earlier and slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for playing politics over the water-sharing issue.

His remarks came just hours before the start of an all-party meeting at 2 pm convened by Haryana government Haryana to discuss the row over Punjab refusing to release more water to the BJP-ruled neighbouring state.

On Friday, a similar meeting was held in Punjab on the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana which saw parties putting up a united stand on the issue.

The BBMB's decision to release water to Haryana on Wednesday came despite the Punjab government's strong objection, as it claimed that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share of water.

Coming out strongly against the Bhangwant Mann government's stance on the matter, Saini said, "If anyone comes to our home, the first thing we do is to offer a glass of water before we talk. It is surprising that politics can be played to such extent that there would be a question mark on drinking water." There should be no politics over it, he told reporters here on the sidelines of an anti-drug event launched by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present at the event.

"It is unfortunate that the drinking water supply has been stopped. Nobody does this," an exasperated Haryana chief minister said while pointing out that water consumption increased during the sizzling months of April, May and June. "Water supply used to increase every year." Replying to a reporter's question, Saini said, "We are demanding water in the same quantity and ratio in which Haryana was getting earlier. But we did not know there would be politics over drinking water." The people of both Punjab and Haryana have come to understand the politics in play, he said convincingly.

Asked whether Haryana will call a special assembly session to discuss the water issue as Punjab has decided to do so on Monday, Saini said, "We will call it when the need arises. We will discuss it (water issue) with the leaders of all parties in today's meeting." The Haryana chief minister also chastised the AAP government in Punjab for deploying police at the Nangal Dam, which is downstream of the Bhakra Dam. "This is wrong. It (water) is a natural resource neither I nor Mann can create." The BBMB has also called a special meeting on Saturday evening, amid the ongoing row.

On Friday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a meeting in New Delhi that advised Punjab to accede to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from the Bhakra dam to Haryana for the next eight days to meet the urgent water requirements on the state and some parts of Rajasthan.

The Haryana government has demanded 8,500 cusecs of water while Punjab is already giving 4,000 cusecs for drinking purposes.

On Thursday, Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP workers staged a 'dharna' at the Nangal dam in the Rupnagar district, claimed to have taken "control" over it, locked the room from where water supply is regulated and handed over its key to police.

Punjab Police have beefed up security at the dam.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their water requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.