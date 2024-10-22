Haryana CM conducts surprise inspection at Panchkula Civil Hospital

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted a surprise inspection at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula Sector six, reviewing hospital services and interacting with patients, officials said.

Advertisment

During the inspection, conducted on Monday evening, Saini visited the patient wards and issued necessary instruction to the doctors and staff, they said. "Made a surprise inspection of Sector 6 Panchkula Civil Hospital. Went to the wards and enquired about the health of the patients and the services being provided by the hospital," Saini wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

In his post he said that during his visit, he gave necessary instructions to the concerned officers and doctors to provide better medical services to the patients while improving basic facilities at the hospital.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij had conducted a surprise inspection at the Ambala Cantt bus stand and reprimanded officials for several shortcomings in passenger facilities.

Advertisment

In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 8, BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term winning 48 seats in the 90-member State Assembly.

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister of Haryana on October 17 at a grand ceremony here attended by several NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to Saini, 13 MLAs including two women were sworn-in as Ministers. PTI SUN OZ RPA