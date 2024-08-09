Haryana CM congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics and said he has lived up to the country's expectations.

Chopra on Thursday became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win medals in two successive Olympic Games with a silver in men's javelin throw in Paris.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record for his country's maiden individual gold at the showpiece event.

Chopra had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Saini in a post on X said, "Javelin throw superstar and Haryana's promising player - Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra. The whole country had hopes and expectations from you and you lived up to them. You have created history by winning the silver medal for the country in Paris."

"It will be very difficult to match the record you have set by winning medals in two consecutive Olympics. All the countrymen and especially the people of Haryana are proud of your great achievement."